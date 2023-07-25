1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday.

Around 6:50 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 500 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that less than an hour prior to the shooting police received reports of a domestic dispute.

>> Man accused of setting Dayton duplex on fire indicted on charges

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital.

The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived, according to dispatch.

We are working to learn if the domestic dispute and the shooting were connected as well as the condition of the person hurt.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.