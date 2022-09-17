‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg

Newly released 911 calls detail moments following a shooting that sent one to the hospital in Miamisburg Saturday.

Crews were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of South Riverview Avenue around 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports.

“My boyfriend has been shot,” a 911 caller tells dispatchers as screaming can be heard in the background.

The dispatcher asks the person where her boyfriend has been shot.

The caller said she believes in the stomach but isn’t sure, she said her boyfriend is clutching his stomach and on the ground.

The dispatcher asks the caller if she knows the suspects.

“It was my boyfriend’s cousins they were over here and they were just chilling and all the sudden they pulled a gun out and shot,” She said.

She tells the dispatcher she was outside talking to her mother when she heard a loud bang come from inside the house where her boyfriend was with the suspects.

She said saw three males drive away from the scene in a blue car.

When crews arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Dispatch records indicate the suspects are said to have left the scene in a dark ford sedan with heavy damage to it.

Police have not identified suspects in the shooting.

The condition of the man shot was not available.

We will update this story as we learn more.