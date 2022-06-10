UPDATE: 1 shot after leaving store on Salem Ave.

One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Thursday night.

We called Montgomery County Dispatch, and they told us crews were called out to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue just before 11:00 p.m.

>>Coroner ID’s man killed in Dayton shooting

According to a press release, the man was shot exiting Salem Beverage on Salem Ave.

The person suspected of shooting the victim reportedly ran around the building and went west into a neighborhood.

The victim was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is still investigating this matter.

We will update this story once we learn more.