1 taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte, paramedics say

Someone was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in south Charlotte, officials said.

The shooting was reported at Providence and Cherokee roads and paramedics said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ: 14-year-old boy’s shooting death in south Charlotte neighborhood remains unsolved

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police focused their attention on a white minivan with its tires worn down to the rim. The rear window also appeared to be shot out.

There was another scene about 10 miles south down Providence Road on Olde Providence Road. It is unclear if it is related to the police response at Cherokee Road.

Reporter Jonathan Lowe could see more than a dozen evidence markers placed on shell casings on the road.

A clerk working at the Exxon at that intersection told Lowe that he heard as many as 20 gunshots.

The Brookdale Carriage Club, a senior living facility, was placed on lockdown.

CMPD did not release any information about these scenes Thursday night.

VIDEO: 5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood, including officer; Suspect in custody, police say



