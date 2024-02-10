1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Friday.

Around 8:15 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

One person was taken to an area hospital.

Further information is not available.

