1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield late Tuesday.

Around 11:50 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to a shooting in the area of the 500 and 600 block of South York Street, according to Springfield police dispatch.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Careflight was put on standby but it was not known if they were called to the hospital.

Suspect information was not available at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.