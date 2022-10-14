1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield early Friday.

Crews were called to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a man shot in the leg, according to Springfield Police Department.

>> Serial robber who held up area gas stations in 5 cities is sentenced to prison

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for further treatment. Information about his condition was not available.

Police said they have not identified any suspects at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we receive new information.



