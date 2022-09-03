1 taken to hospital after shooting in Trotwood

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a reported shooting on the 4500 block of Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch records say the victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center for their injuries.

Trotwood Police requested backup just after 2:00 a.m. but quickly canceled the request.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.



