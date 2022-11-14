1 taken to hospital after shooting on US 35 in Dayton; investigation underway

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on U.S. 35 in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 35 and I-75 on a shooting, Dayton Lt. Randy Beane said. The shooting was reported around 1 p.m., according to initial reports.

According to Beane, a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at another vehicle.

In a 911 call News Center 7 obtained through a public records request, a caller reported a male had been shot inside of a vehicle.

“Somebody, I don’t know who, shot into his car, but I heard about three to four shots and I looked around,” the caller said. “He stopped because they shot his tire out.

Beane says emergency crews were already in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to provide immediate first-aid.

“Luckily, the fire department happened to be a few cars back when the shooting happened, so a Dayton Fire Department ladder truck was on scene immediately and provided first-aid to the victim,” Beane said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle at this time. Beane says shell casings were recovered on the highway that could be connected to the shooting and will be sent off for testing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help police is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department.

