1 taken to hospital after shooting in Xenia

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Xenia Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Xenia Police Department was alerted of reports of a shooting in the 400 block of East Church Street, according to initial reports.

Police on the scene confirmed that one man was taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows at least five cruisers on scene.

We are working to learn the condition of the person hurt and what led to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more.



