1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.
The call came in just before 4:00 a.m.
Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.
