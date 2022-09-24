1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

The call came in just before 4:00 a.m.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

We will update this story once we learn more.