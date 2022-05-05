1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Harrison Township

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 4000 block of Meadowdale Drive on reports of stabbing around 1:35 a.m.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, when they arrived deputies found a man with a stab wound on his back.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where is reported to be in stable condition.

It is also unknown if any suspects are in custody.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.