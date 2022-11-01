1 taken to hospital after Trotwood shooting; investigation underway

Trotwood police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday.

Police were dispatched to the area of Blairfield Place and Hallworth Place in reference to a person shot, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.

Officers found a male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Hallworth Place, the spokesperson said. He was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made and no information is currently available regarding a possible suspect, according to the spokesperson.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-7236 or SJackson@Trotwood.org.

Anonymous crime tips can be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.