1 taken to hospital after walking into Dayton fire station with gunshot wound; Police investigating

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

Crews were called to a person with a gunshot wound who walked into Fire Station 14 in the 2200 block of North Main Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police were able to locate a scene of the shooting in the 20 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

We are working to learn the condition of the person injured and if any suspects have been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more.



