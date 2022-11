One person has been taken to Le Bonheur after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of Leweir Street.

Memphis Police are at the scene.

The person’s age and gender has not been released.

FOX13 is working to gather more details.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: