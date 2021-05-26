1 taken to Miami Valley Hospital after 911 caller reports man shot in Dayton
May 26—A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a 911 caller reported a man was shot in the arm in Dayton.
Information on his status was not available, but he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Police and medics were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 3700 block of West Third Street in Dayton on a report of a shooting.
A woman told police dispatchers that a man was shot in the arm, but that she didn't see the shooting take place, according to dispatch records.
The man was breathing and moving, she said.
The woman added that she heard for shots.
It's not clear whether anyone has been arrested.
We will continue to update this report as we learn new details in the case.