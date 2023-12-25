1 teen dead, 1 teen injured after Allen County crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One teenager lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Allen County Saturday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 in the 3600 block of Old Hartsville Road in Scottsville.

3 injured in head-on crash involving ATV on Highway 109, Lebanon police say

Authorities told News 2 the driver — identified as a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and hit a tree. He reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old passenger was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment, police said. There is no word on the nature of her injuries at this time.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

As of Sunday, Dec. 24, the crash is still under investigation, according to officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.