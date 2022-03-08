1 teen dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Des Moines high school

One teen is dead and two others are critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school, police said Monday.

The three were hit by gunfire that “appears to have come from a passing vehicle,” police said in a short statement Monday afternoon, not specifying whether the victims were students at the school or not.

“Potential suspects have been detained,” police said. “No charges have been filed at this time.”

Police confirmed that they were on the scene outside East High School with “multiple shooting victims outside of the school,” reported KCCI-TV.

The victims were two boys and one girl, fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass told CNN.

Streets around the school were shut down Monday afternoon, and a school-wide lockdown was lifted in time for students to be dismissed on schedule.

“The scene’s secure, and I just heard word that we’ve gotten some potential suspects detained,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI. “That’ll be a piece that moves through the night.”

A reporter for WHO-TV in Des Moines said the gunshots happened at 2:48 p.m., a fact confirmed by Parizek, and that there was a “gigantic crime scene” cordoned off near the school.

Local news outlet Patch.com said the school district had confirmed the shooting and were in contact with staff and parents.

The lockdown ended later that afternoon, and Des Moines Public Schools tweeted that students were “dismissing on time.”

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City were also on the scene, the agency said on Twitter.

