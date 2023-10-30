1 teen dead, 2 others injured in Laurel shooting Sunday, schools closed Monday

One teenager is dead and the conditions of two others are unknown after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurel.

Area schools are closed tomorrow because of the shooting.

Around 3:20 p.m., the Laurel Police Department said in a Facebook post officers were on the scene of "a shooting incident with multiple victims." West 7th Street, West 8th Street and Center Street were all shut down, the post said, with multiple suspects at large.

A "final update" to the post at 5:10 p.m. said West 7th Street, between West and Center streets, remained closed and was expected to remain closed for several hours. Three male teenagers were shot, the post said, with the investigation being turned over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, State police spokesperson Amina Ali confirmed one shooting victim was dead and no arrests had been made.

Background: 3 victims, 1 dead, confirmed in shooting under investigation in Laurel

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no suspected threat to the public," Ali said.

The incident is the third homicide in Laurel this year. Twenty-six-year-old Taylor German was shot and killed Sept. 10 and 18-year-old Corey Mumford was shot and killed April 14.

More: Laurel woman killed when a gunman opened fire into a car identified by police

Anyone with information should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 and follow the phone prompts for the Homicide Unit. Information can be submitted anonymously via Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.

The Laurel School District announced around 6:30 p.m. schools would not open Monday.

"Earlier today, a tragic shooting incident occurred in our town, and as of this moment, there are still individuals at large whom the authorities are actively pursuing," Superintendent Shawn Larrimore wrote in a Facebook post. "The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members remain our top priority."

Resources will be made available "in the days ahead" to help students and staff cope with events, Larrimore said.

More: Third person arrested almost 2 months after fatal shooting of Laurel High senior: police

Keith Demko and Esteban Parra contributed to this story. Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Shooting kills 1 teen, injures 2 in Laurel. Schools closed Monday