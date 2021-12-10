1 teen dead, 2 teens and baby injured after shooting in Lansing Friday morning

Lansing Police work at the scene of an incident early Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021, near the intersection of East Miller Road and South Cedar Street in Lansing.

A 17-year-old is dead and two teens and a baby are injured after a shooting in Lansing Friday morning.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. Lansing Police Department responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of South Cedar Street and East Miller Road, according to a department press release.

Officers found a vehicle with three people with gunshot wounds inside upon arrival. They also found an injured baby.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with a critical injury and a 16-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury. The 10-week old baby was transported to a local hospital with a critical injury, according to the release.

This is an active investigation in its preliminary stages. Investigators are working to determine a motive and sequence of events and no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lt. Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867. People can also message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

