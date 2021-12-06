1 teen dead, another injured in weekend shooting in York City, police say

Two teens were shot in an incident Saturday night in the 500 block of East Boundary Ave., police say.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 10:27 p.m. and found a 15-year-old female and 19-year-old male had been taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle.

The male died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released his name.

The female was treated and is expected to survive, police say.

York City Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide. It is the 12th homicide in the city this year and 16th in the county.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, online at www.yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

