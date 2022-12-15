A Phoenix police cruiser.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a welfare check call, according to Phoenix police.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not disclose the victim's identity.

Officers also located a woman with a gunshot wound and took her to a local hospital with serious injuries.

She remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a statement.

No other information was released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 teen dead in north Phoenix shooting; investigation underway