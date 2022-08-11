1 teen hospitalized, 1 teen on the run after argument over video game leads to shooting

The Palatka Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook that it is looking for the suspect in a shooting that hospitalized a teenager.

STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023 year

On Tuesday, at approximately 3:39 p.m., officers responded to Florida Putnam Hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the patient was a 19-year-old boy.

The victim was later transported to a nearby trauma center, but the hospital said he should made a full recovery.

STORY: Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash

The investigation revealed that the victim and 15-year-old Travis Kemp, Jr. of Palatka got into an argument over a video game. During the argument, Kemp pulled a firearm and shot the victim in the chest.

Officers and detectives searched for Kemp throughout the night but were unable to locate him.

STORY: North Carolina sheriff’s office asks public to help name new K-9 puppy

An arrest warrant for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a minor has been issued for Kemp’s arrest, and Palatka PD is actively looking for him.

Anyone with information about the incident or knows Kemp’s location is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801 or call Northeast Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. A cash reward is available for information that leads to his arrest.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories