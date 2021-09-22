1 teen killed, 2 children injured in drive-by shooting at Louisville bus stop

A teenage boy was killed and two other children were injured Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville.

It’s not known whether the students were waiting for a school bus or commuter bus.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. while the children were waiting for a bus on the city’s west side.

The teenage boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another victim, another teen boy, was taken to a children’s hospital and for non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile girl was treated at the scene after she was injured “by other means,” according to WLKY.

The students were waiting for a bus which has a last stop of Eastern High School.

“The biggest thing we’re taking away from this right, we had kids who couldn’t even wait at a bus stop without getting shot. It’s horrifying and devastating,” LMPD Major Shannon Lauder said.

Police said no suspects have been identified.