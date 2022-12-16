1 teen killed, 3 more wounded in shooting outside Chicago high school: cops

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three more teens were wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago high school on Friday afternoon, police said.

All four victims were 16 years old, local ABC affiliate WLS reported. A second boy was hospitalized in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

A third 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were wounded but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to WLS.

The shooting was reported at Benito Juarez High School in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police communications officer Tom Ahren said.

The gunshots rang out around when Juarez High students were dismissed for the weekend at 2:30 p.m. Chicago school officials gave an “all clear” about an hour after the shooting occurred.

