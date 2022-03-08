1 teen killed and 4 wounded in shooting outside Publix on Jacksonville's Northside

Jacksonville police investigate a shooting outside the Duval Station Road Publix where a vehicle full of six teens was shot up Tuesday afternoon. Five of them were struck, one dead.

Gunfire riddled a vehicle full of 17- to 18-year-olds outside the Duval Station Road Publix killing one and wounding four others Tuesday afternoon on Jacksonville's Northside.

The Sheriff's Office said one teen in the vehicle was not struck. The group of four males and two females tried to escape, driving to a subdivision in the 13000 block of Lanier Road. It happened about 2:20 p.m., but the Sheriff's Office did not say what may have led up to it. However, investigators are looking for a silver sport-utility vehicle.

"As you can imagine, with a daytime event like this, there were multiple witnesses," Lt. J.D. Stronko said.

The casualties do follow another shooting in that area on March 1. About 2:30 p.m. investigators were sent to Duval Station Road near First Coast High School. The Sheriff's Office said four people were in a gray sedan that was fired at in a parking lot. One person inside, a 16-year-old, was hit by gunfire but not life-threatening. Several individuals were detained for questioning, but no arrests were announced.

The Sheriff's Office said it is looking into whether there could be any relation to Tuesday's shooting.

A weekend of gunfire

It also follows a bloody Saturday involving four shootings and seven victims, including three killed.

The first was about 1:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Whispers Crab House & Oyster Bar at 331 W. Forsyth St. Rescue personnel transported a gunshot victim to a hospital where a short time later a second victim showed up. The Sheriff's Office said the injuries were not life threatening, but the circumstances of what happened were not released.

About an hour later officers were called to the WhootoWhoop Club at 5522 Soutel Drive where three men who knew each other got into an altercation and two were shot. One was struck in the head and the other in the chest, according to the incident report. One died.

A large Jacksonville police presence cordons off Starratt Road near Lanier and Vernice roads where a vehicle full of teens ended up after a shooting at a nearby Publix. One was dead, four others wounded and a sixth not struck.

Then about 7:45 p.m. gunfire erupted in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of 103rd Street when an altercation occurred among a group of people. Two teens were shot, one a 17-year-old boy who died. The incident report said the other boy was struck in a foot.

Within about 15 minutes of that a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving in the 8600 block of Arlington Expressway, the Sheriff's Office said. He made it to an Atlantic Boulevard restaurant parking lot but was pronounced dead at a hospital.

