1 teen killed, another hurt in shooting at Statesville home

STATESVILLE — Two teenagers were shot and one died Wednesday night at a home in Statesville, police say.

The Statesville Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on Goldsboro Avenue.

According to a news release sent Thursday morning, officers were called for a report of shots fired. SPD officers found two people shot inside — a 19-year-old man died in the house, and a 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting, and it’s not clear if any suspects are wanted at this time.

According to the Iredell Free News, Northview Academy was closed on Thursday due to the incident. Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James told the Free News that a student was one of the people shot inside the home.

SPD is asking anyone with information to call 704-878-3406.