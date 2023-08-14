1 teen missing, 4 people hurt after 'mass casualty' boating incident on Lake Austin

Skye Seipp, Austin American-Statesman
A teenager is missing after a boat with seven people aboard ran aground Sunday evening on Lake Austin, causing a "mass casualty" incident in which four people were injured.

First responders received the call at 6:11 p.m. and discovered the boat almost 35 minutes later near the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. After the injured victims were found, Austin Fire Department personnel took three of them via personal watercraft to an ambulance exchange point.

EMS declared it a Level 5 mass casualty incident. Two people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals immediately, one by EMS and the other by a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter. EMS also transported two patients with potentially serious injuries.

Two people refused transport to a hospital, EMS said.

First responders switched to recovery mode to try to find the teen who was lost. EMS officials said Monday that recovery efforts will be handled by a law enforcement agency, and Austin police said search and rescue efforts by multiple agencies are underway.

