1 teen missing, 4 people hurt after 'mass casualty' boating incident on Lake Austin

A teenager is missing after a boat with seven people aboard ran aground Sunday evening on Lake Austin, causing a "mass casualty" incident in which four people were injured.

First responders received the call at 6:11 p.m. and discovered the boat almost 35 minutes later near the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. After the injured victims were found, Austin Fire Department personnel took three of them via personal watercraft to an ambulance exchange point.

Water Rescue Lake Austin 10600blk River Terr (18:11) Reports of boat that has run aground with multiple patients injured & one patient possibly missing. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/nK5uIkTm5f — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 13, 2023

EMS declared it a Level 5 mass casualty incident. Two people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals immediately, one by EMS and the other by a Travis County STAR Flight helicopter. EMS also transported two patients with potentially serious injuries.

Two people refused transport to a hospital, EMS said.

First responders switched to recovery mode to try to find the teen who was lost. EMS officials said Monday that recovery efforts will be handled by a law enforcement agency, and Austin police said search and rescue efforts by multiple agencies are underway.

