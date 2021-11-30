1 teen shot in fight at Cesar Chavez High School in southwest Phoenix; suspect outstanding

Cesar Chavez High School stadium on Sept. 15, 2021.

Phoenix police say one student was shot at Cesar Chavez High School in the Laveen neighborhood of Phoenix on Monday.

The teen boy's injuries were not life threatening and police were not considering it an active-shooter situation, although the suspect was still outstanding as of 5 p.m., Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said.

The shooting happened minutes after classes ended around 3 p.m. on Monday during a fight in a bathroom on campus, police said. The suspect fled, police said.

The victim is believed to be 16 years old and a junior at the school, Phoenix police said. The suspect's age is not known but estimated to be between 16 and 25, and it is not known if the two knew each other or whether the suspect is a student.

Phoenix Union High School District said in a message to parents before 4 p.m., "Local authorities were immediately contacted to assist. All other students and staff who were on campus are safe. This incident took place after school and the campus is being cleared. All afternoon activities at Chavez have been moved or rescheduled."

Police did not consider the suspect an "active shooter" because interviews with people on campus led them to believe it was an "isolated incident," Justus said.

Cesar Chavez does not have a school resource officer on campus, Justus said. Last year, following student-led protests and petitions during nationwide calls for police reform, Phoenix Union announced officers would not longer be assigned to its schools. Last month, Tempe Union High School District also voted to phase out school police.

Parents were told to reunite with students at Cesar Chavez Park east of the school near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

As of 4:30 p.m., no students were seen near campus and only a few students were at the park.

Police had not found a weapon on campus as of 5 p.m. and detectives were reviewing video from cameras on campus.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, who represents southwest Phoenix including the school, posted "Gun violence is an issue that can affect any community, anywhere at any time, and it shouldn't be this way. We must come together to build safer communities."

Anyone with information about the fight or shooting is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or for Spanish call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

School will resume as normal on Tuesday, Phoenix Union said.

