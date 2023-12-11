1 teenager dead, 1 injured after UTV crash in Scottsdale on Saturday

The UTV was occupied by a total of eight passengers and all of those involved were teenagers.

A teenager died following a UTV crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of East Jomax and Hayden roads where they found an overturned Polaris UTV, police said.

According to police, the UTV was occupied by a total of eight teenage passengers.

Police said that two of the passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals. One of these two passengers later died at the hospital.

In order to respect the sensitivity of the family, and due the fact that all involved in the crash are teenagers, the names of those involved in the UTV crash will not be released, police said.

