1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up

Austin Butler’s Golden Globe acceptance speech had audiences listening closely ― and not just because of his heartfelt shoutout to Elvis Presley’s family.

Many sharp-eared fans noticed that Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday for his stunning portrayal of Elvis, still sounded distinctly like the King. And some suspicious minds even theorized he was doing the voice on purpose.

it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award — ceo of kory (@korysverse) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler’s voice ain’t sound like that on The Carries Diaries pic.twitter.com/5ki7iqWMMZ — Ira (@iramadisonthree) January 11, 2023

Is that Austin Butler's real voice — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 11, 2023

have never committed to anything the way austin butler has committed to the elvis voice — zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) January 11, 2023

i just need to know if austin butler is doing the elvis voice for DUNE 2 — karen han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023

People have made this observation in the past, saying that his post-“Elvis” voice sounds distinctly deeper than in roles and interviews he had prior to shooting the Baz Luhrmann film. Butler himself even poked fun at the speculation in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue last month.

Story continues

Following his acceptance speech, Butler talked about his apparent vocal transformation in the press room.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” he said in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for

Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis."

The actor then likened working on “Elvis” to living in another country for a long time.

“I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said.

Related...