UPDATE 4-Top U.S. diplomat says Moon-Abe meeting is 'encouraging sign' for relations

(Adds N.Korean senior diplomat comments)

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, as strained ties threatened to undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell arrived in Seoul on Tuesday as relations between South Korea and Japan, important U.S. allies, have plunged to their worst state in decades after South Korea's top court ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labourers last year.

But South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had an 11-minute conversation on the sidelines of an international conference also attended by U.S. officials in Bangkok on Monday, the first time they had met in more than a year.

"Very encouraged while we were there to note that President Moon and Prime minister Abe had the opportunity to talk," Stilwell told reporters after meetings with South Korean officials on Wednesday. "That's an encouraging sign as we watch the relationship improve."

His visit came as an intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan is set to expire this month.

South Korea decided not to renew the agreement, known as GSOMIA, amid the spiralling political and trade row, a decision that the United States has criticised.





DECEMBER SUMMIT?

South Korea and the United States were expected to discuss how to reinvigorate stalled denuclearisation talks between the United States and North Korea.

Envoys from the United States and North Korea met in Stockholm last month for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to reopen negotiations after a failed summit in Vietnam in February.

But the meeting in Sweden broke down, with the North's envoy saying the U.S. side failed to show flexibility.

They could hold another round of talks as soon as mid-November as Kim set sights on a summit with Trump in December, a South Korean lawmaker said on Monday after being briefed by a spy agency.

Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington.

Late on Wednesday, a North Korean senior diplomat blamed a U.S. joint aerial drill with South Korea planned next month as "throwing cold water" over talks with Washington, state-run KCNA news agency said. Pyongyang opposes U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, viewing them as a rehearsal for invasion.

"Our patience is nearing the limits and we won't be sitting still and watching the United States' reckless military move," Kwon Jong Gun, a senior official at North Korea's foreign ministry, quoted by KCNA as saying.





DEFENCE COST-SHARING

Stilwell met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young, but did not respond to a question on whether they discussed the GSOMIA situation.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Kang explained efforts to craft a "reasonable solution" to the feud with Japan.

"The U.S. side said those efforts are encouraging and agreed that such efforts should continue going forward," the ministry said in a statement.

Stilwell met South Korea's deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong for "detailed, constructive and forward-looking" discussions on the GSOMIA, defence cost-sharing talks and other issues, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement.

As Stilwell's meetings were under way, a group of activists rallied in front of the ministry building, deriding what they called a U.S. attempt to "squeeze" South Korea over the GSOMIA decision and defence cost-sharing talks.

James DeHart, the U.S. representative in the negotiations, designed to determine how costs are divided for the upkeep of 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea, was also in Seoul.

A survey by the government-affiliated Korea Institute for National Unification released on Wednesday showed that some 96% of South Koreans said South Korea should not pay more for the U.S. military presence, while 72% supported the decision to end the GSOMIA. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin additional reporting by Josh Smith and Ju-min Park; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Robert Birsel and Alex Richardson)