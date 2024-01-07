1 train service willfully resume overnight following derailment
Now that the train has been moved, the MTA is inspecting the tracks and infrastructure to determine what repairs are needed.
Now that the train has been moved, the MTA is inspecting the tracks and infrastructure to determine what repairs are needed.
The Warriors veteran is back.
One of the hottest new releases at Amazon, these high-end cans come with an equally high-end discount. Score them for $170 off.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
This week's best tech deals include the Apple AirPods Pro for $189, the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $70 and the 10th-gen iPad for $349.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
This handy device gets a perfect five-star rating from 11,000+ shoppers.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
2024 is going to be a huge year for the cross-section of generative AI/large foundational models and robotics. Google’s DeepMind Robotics researchers are one of a number of teams exploring the space’s potential. In a blog post today, the team is highlighting ongoing research designed to give robotics a better understanding of precisely what it is we humans want out of them.
The fit is 'quite shocking and magical,' reported a fan.
This top-seller is made of water-repellent fabric and has enough room to hold all your essentials.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. OpenAI’s update notably didn’t include any information on the expected monetization opportunities for developers listing their apps on the storefront.
What would Dan Titus like to see happen around the NBA that would greatly change the fantasy basketball landscape at the start of 2024?
A UK-based company called Clicks is introducing a new iPhone accessory at CES 2024 in Las Vegas that you might like if you loved BlackBerry phones.
It'll save you time and money when it comes to yardwork.