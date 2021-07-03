1 transported from New Brighton shooting in Beaver County
Jul. 3—Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning in Beaver County.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting around 8:40 a.m., on the 2000 block of Third Avenue in New Brighton, according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor.
One person was injured, and was transported by ambulance.
Police remained at the scene as of 12:30 p.m., continuing the investigation.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .