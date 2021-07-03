1 transported from New Brighton shooting in Beaver County

Jul. 3—Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday morning in Beaver County.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting around 8:40 a.m., on the 2000 block of Third Avenue in New Brighton, according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor.

One person was injured, and was transported by ambulance.

Police remained at the scene as of 12:30 p.m., continuing the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

