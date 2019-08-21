UPDATE 1-Trump calls Danish leader's statement on selling Greenland inappropriate, not nice

(Adds comment that purchase was just an idea, background on White House considerations)

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Danish prime minister's statement that selling Greenland was absurd was inappropriate and not nice, adding that a U.S. purchase of the autonomous Danish territory was just an idea.

Trump on Tuesday canceled his September visit to Denmark after the country's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, called his idea of having the United States purchase Greenland, which is rich in natural resources, "absurd."

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday he had recently discussed the possibility of purchasing the world's largest island, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority. White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said that Greenland is a strategic place and has a lot of valuable minerals. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)