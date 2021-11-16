UPDATE 1-U.S.-China engagement to intensify - U.S. national security adviser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds quotes, details)

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that U.S. engagement with China will intensify at multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not veer into conflict.

Speaking hours after a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Sullivan said the two leaders had agreed that "we would look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability" - a reference to U.S. concerns about China's nuclear and missile buildup.

"President Biden did raise with President Xi the need for a strategic stability set of conversations...that that needs to be guided by the leaders and led by senior empowered teams on both sides that cut across security, technology and diplomacy," Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution webinar.

"You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn't veer off into conflict."

Biden and Xi talked for about three and a half hours in their virtual meeting, but appeared to do little to narrow differences between the superpowers which have raised fears of an eventual conflict between them.

The United States had envisioned the meeting, the leaders' most in-depth exchange since Biden took office in January, as a way to put stability in a relationship increasingly troubled over a litany of issues, including what Washington sees as Beijing's aggressive actions toward self-ruled Taiwan.

In the meeting Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart on human rights and Xi warned that China would respond to provocations on Taiwan https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-raised-concerns-over-xinjiang-tibet-hong-kong-xi-warns-taiwan-red-line-2021-11-16. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Doina Chiacu Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian army 'shot and killed #EndSars protesters': report

    Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets last October to protest against police brutality.

  • Biden promises candor, Xi greets 'old friend' in U.S.-China talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday. "It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended," Biden said. The United States and China disagree on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and competition rules, Beijing's expanding nuclear arsenal and its stepped-up pressure on Taiwan, among other issues.

  • Six Flags Names New CEO. Analysts Taken by Surprise.

    Selim Bassoul, former non-executive board chairman at Six Flags, will replace Mike Spanos as chief executive officer.

  • Japan distances itself from report its envoy helped free U.S. reporter

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Tuesday distanced itself from a visit to Myanmar by its special envoy during which, according to military-run media in Myanmar, he played a role in the release from jail of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of magazine Frontier Myanmar, was freed https://www.reuters.com/world/american-journalist-fenster-out-prison-myanmar-employer-says-2021-11-15 on Monday three days after being sentenced to 11 years for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly. Myanmar's military-owned Myawaddy TV said on Monday Fenster had been granted an amnesty following requests from former U.S. state governor and diplomat with longstanding Myanmar ties Bill Richardson, who has been openly linked with the release effort.

  • Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces re-election campaign

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is running for a second term in 2022. What he's saying: The DFL lawmaker highlighted his focus on consumer issues at a Monday afternoon news conference announcing his bid, saying he's running "because the fight for a fair economy is still on."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Ellison, a former congressman from Minneapolis who ran for Democratic National Committee chair in 2

  • Powell or Brainard? Biden’s Announcement on the Next Fed Chair Is ‘Imminent.’

    President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick to lead the Federal Reserve before Thanksgiving.

  • German regulator puts brake on Nord Stream 2 in fresh blow to gas pipeline

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices. The watchdog said on Tuesday it had temporarily halted the certification process https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germanys-nord-stream-2-gatekeeper-long-road-until-gas-flows-2021-11-16 because the Swiss-based consortium behind Nord Stream 2 first needed to form a German subsidiary company under German law to secure an operating licence. "This does push back expected timelines quite a bit," said analyst Trevor Sikorski at Energy Aspects, adding that it was unclear how long the process of establishing a new company and reapplying for certification would take.

  • Explainer: What is the emergency oil stash Biden may tap to counter inflation?

    The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices, which are raising fuel prices and driving inflation. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a barrel in late October, analysts say. But releasing oil could allow the Biden administration to fend off criticism ahead of the 2022 midterm elections that it has done little to counter rising prices.

  • What we know about the Biden-Xi virtual summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping met for a three-hour virtual summit on November 15. Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith details what we know about the meeting between the world leaders.

  • Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

    "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York. Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.

  • John Oliver says goodbye to 2021 by exposing the most union-busting companies

    John Oliver might have finally left his pandemic void of late, but that doesn’t make it any easier to regularly expose the world’s crushing inequities, bigotries, authoritarian coups, and assorted venal and predatory horrors. But, you know, in a funny way. So Oliver and Last Week Tonight are shutting things down for the 2021 holiday season, presumably to return just in time for a big one year anniversary show about the time the Republican Party did the bidding of a sexual predator game show host

  • Volkswagen's head of China to leave the country - source

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The head Volkswagen's Chinese operations, Stephan Woellenstein, is being relieved of his duties and there are talks about finding him a new job within the German carmaker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Volkswagen has suffered a number of setbacks in the world's biggest auto market, from a sluggish https://reut.rs/3cm5L6A debut for its new electric vehicles to a slide in sales of its Passat sedan after a crash-test video went viral https://reut.rs/3kC4bCn in the country. German publication Automobilwoche first reported the news, saying that Woellenstein would be replaced at the beginning of February next year.

  • Down 63%, Is It Time to Buy Dogecoin?

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down by over 60% from its all-time high of $0.74 as hype fades and competing meme coins steal its thunder. Launched in 2013, Dogecoin is the original meme coin, a niche of cryptocurrencies designed to go viral by exploiting hype and humorous themes. Meme coins generally don't introduce innovative uses of blockchain technology.

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Congress designates Interstate 14 across five states with I-14 corridor through San Angelo

    The I-14 Corridor across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"

  • Chris Christie Says Trump Personally Leaked Story About Him to Axios

    "How did this get out?" Christie remembers thinking of story only he and the Trumps knew

  • White House announcer appears to skip Harris at infrastructure signing after disastrous CNN report

    Harris appeared to be passed over at the White House signing ceremony, with the event announcer introducing union political activist Heather Kurtenbach as the vice president stood at the podium.

  • Opinion | Steve Bannon’s Contempt Indictment Isn’t All that Trump Foes Think It Is

    His contempt charge is good news for Congress, but it’s probably not the first in a wave of similar prosecutions.

  • Biden-Xi virtual summit: leaders warn each other over future of Taiwan

    Video conference between the leaders is the most substantial discussion since Biden took office and comes at a time of high tension Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden in a virtual summit that China was prepared to take “decisive measures” if Taiwan’s takes any moves towards independence that cross Beijing’s red lines. Xi also warned the US president that any support for Taiwanese independence would be “like playing with fire”, according to a Chinese state media account of the summit, adding that “those