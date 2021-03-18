UPDATE 1-U.S. expects talks with China will be 'pretty tough' -official

·1 min read

(Adds quotes, background)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 18 (Reuters) - The United States expects talks with China on Thursday and Friday in Alaska will be "pretty tough," but there will be a genuine attempt to find areas where the two countries can work together, a senior U.S. administration official said.

The two sides appear poised to agree on very little during what will be the first high-level in-person talks with China by President Joe Biden's administration.

"We're expecting much of these conversations will be pretty, pretty tough," the official told reporters ahead of the talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage.

"There's clearly ... some serious areas of difference, but perhaps this is a bit different from ... the previous administration. I think there's also ... a genuine attempt to find possible areas where we can work together," the official said.

Citing climate change, the official said the United States "will be looking in earnest for some areas where we are going to be able to work with our Chinese friends."

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said earlier the meetings would be an opportunity to press China on issues "where the U.S. and the international community expect transparency and accountability, and to understand where we may have interest in cooperating, including climate change." (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)

