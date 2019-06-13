UPDATE 1-U.S. House intelligence panel subpoenas ex-Trump advisers Flynn, Gates

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas against former White House adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, the panel said in a statement on Thursday.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena, the panel's Democratic chairman, Adam Schiff, demanded Flynn and Gates, who have both pleaded guilty to charges related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, provide documents by June 26 and to testify before the committee on July 10.

The committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, said it had issued the subpoenas after Flynn and Gates declined to cooperate fully with Congress.

The House Intelligence panel has mounted one of several congressional investigations of the Trump campaign, the White House and Trump's businesses. The White House has vowed to stonewall all of the congressional investigations.

Mueller's investigation ended earlier this year with Mueller saying there was not enough evidence to conclude the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia during the election. He declined to decide whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Both Flynn and Gates pleaded guilty to charges stemming from Mueller's probe and initially cooperated with federal prosecutors. Flynn appears to have recently changed his legal strategy, firing his lawyers and hiring a new attorney who has been critical of Mueller's investigation. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)