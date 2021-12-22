UPDATE 1-U.S. and Israeli officials discuss need to confront Iran threat, White House says

(Adds detail from White House statement)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart discussed the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's other "destabilising" activities in the Middle East, the White House said on Wednesday.

During a visit to Israel, Sullivan updated Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata on nuclear negotiations in Vienna as they discussed issues of "vital strategic importance" to both countries, a White House statement said.

"The delegations discussed the need to confront all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilising activities in the region, and support for terrorist proxy groups," it said.

"They agreed that Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program poses a grave threat to the region and to international peace and security."

"The officials affirmed that the United States and Israel are aligned in their determination to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon."