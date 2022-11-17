UPDATE 1-U.N. publishes draft COP27 climate deal

William James and Katy Daigle
·2 min read

(Adds details from document)

By William James and Katy Daigle

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate agency published a first draft on Thursday of what could be the over-arching agreement from the COP27 climate summit.

The document, labelled a "non-paper" indicating it is still far from the final version, repeats the goal from last year's Glasgow Climate Pact to "to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalize inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."

It does not call for a phase down of all fossil fuels, as India and the European Union had requested.

The text does not include details for launching a fund for loss and damage, a key demand from the most climate vulnerable countries like island nations. Rather, it "welcomes" the fact that parties have agreed for the first time to include "matters related to funding arrangements responding to loss and damage" on the summit agenda.

It does not include a timeline for deciding on whether a separate fund should be created or what it should look like, giving time for negotiators to continue to working on the contentious topic.

The document "stresses the importance of exerting all efforts at all levels to achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels."

The document is based on requests that delegates from nearly 200 countries have sought to be included in the final deal. It will provide a basis for negotiations over the coming days that are likely to substantially flesh out and rework the text. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok

    The war in Ukraine, great power rivalry Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are on the agenda as leaders prepare for the third back-to-back gathering this week, a Pacific-Rim summit taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Thailand's capital. Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will meet formally in closed-door sessions Friday and Saturday. For some, it will be at least the third such opportunity for face-to-face talks in the past two weeks, though the U.S. is represented in Bangkok by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is attending instead of President Joe Biden.

  • Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

    Myanmar's military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day. Australian Sean Turnell, Japan's Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, and American Kyaw Htay Oo, as well as 11 local Myanmar celebrities, were among a total of 5,774 prisoners who were being released, Myanmar's state-run MRTV reported. The imprisonment of the foreign nationals had been a source of friction between Myanmar's leaders and their home governments, which had been lobbying for their release.

  • Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

    He is charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

  • BioRestorative Therapies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: US$1.28 loss per share (vs US$4.99 loss in 3Q 2021)

    BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$4.66m (loss...

  • Stelco stock rises as steelmaker sees inflation easing, hikes dividend

    However, the company says it continues to expect "very challenging market conditions" to persist into the end of 2022.

  • Zelenskiy to Speak as War, Inflation Take Center Stage: NEF Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s twin shocks of inflation and geopolitical tensions dominated talks among business and policy leaders on the closing day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Terr

  • Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries

    Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. “Markets are still unconvinced that the U.S. Fed will opt for lower magnitude rate hikes as incoming data sent mixed signals,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank. The Fed has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the economy and tame the hottest inflation in decades.

  • Logan Paul: I’ve Texted Triple H About Potentially Facing John Cena At WrestleMania

    Logan Paul wants to face John Cena. Paul competed in […] The post Logan Paul: I’ve Texted Triple H About Potentially Facing John Cena At WrestleMania appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • FAANG Bets That Wiped Out ESG Returns May Do More Harm in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG investors holding on to so-called FAANG stocks with the hope that 2023 will right some of this year’s wrongs may be in for a nasty surprise.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFacebook

  • After FDA Approval For Ovarian Cancer Drug, ImmunoGen Becomes Top Pick For This Analyst

    Tuesday, the FDA granted accelerated approval for ImmunoGen Inc's (NASDAQ: IMGN) Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. HC Wainwright says the approved label does not require a prior treatment with bevacizumab, which according to management, could nearly double the eligible patient population. The analyst increased the price target from $12 to $20, with a Buy rating. E

  • China Is Slowly Moving Away From Covid Zero, Kevin Rudd Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is “crab-walking” toward the end of Covid Zero, said former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who predicted the world’s No. 2 economy will make major changes in the strategy by the middle of 2023.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Rus

  • Pelosi Era Draws to Close as GOP Flips House, Democrats Look for Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi’s historic run as speaker will come to an end with the Democrats’ unexpectedly narrow loss of their US House majority, a power flip that comes as a new generation of leaders clamors to take over the party.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPol

  • Chinese sailor's historic voyage across Arctic Ocean shows evidence of global warming

    Chinese artist-turned-sailor Captain Zhai Mo was given a hero’s welcome after returning to Shanghai from his nonstop 17-month voyage circumnavigating the Arctic Ocean, making him the first Chinese person to do so. Zhai, 54, was welcomed at an event organized by the Chinese government and the International Maritime Organization in Shanghai on Tuesday. Zhai embarked on his 500-day journey along with two crew members at a port in Shanghai on June 30, 2021.

  • Museum Leaders Are 'Deeply Shaken' as Climate Activists Toss Black Liquid on Painting in Latest Art Attack

    Last Generation Austria claims its climate activists were the ones who targeted the 1915 painting "Death and Life" by Gustav Klimt at the Leopold Museum in Vienna on Tuesday

  • WA crabbers sit idle amid population busts

    Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is another crab out of several species in the Northeast Pacific that has experienced a dramatic population decrease during recent seasons.

  • China complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China on Tuesday criticised calls made by some COP27 delegations for Taiwan to be included in the annual climate talks process. Using a 'right of reply' statement at the end of a day of speeches at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to stick to the 'One China Principle' under which it regards Taiwan as part of China. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," a member of the Chinese delegation said in the main plenary hall, according to translated remarks.

  • World's Population Reaches 8 Billion People for the First Time—and That's Fine!

    Sometime today, November 15, the 8 billionth human on Earth is projected to be born. It could be happening right now, as I write this (or you read this). Or maybe it happened hours ago. But regardless of the exact second, today we officially enter a world with an estimated 8 billion people in it, according to a new report from the United Nations.

  • It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesIf it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders

  • In a first, U.S. signals support for U.N. agreement to phase down use of fossil fuels

    During U.N. climate change negotiations in Egypt on Wednesday, the United States signaled its support for the adoption of language calling for phasing down the use of fossil fuels — a major symbolic shift for the world’s largest oil and gas producer.

  • COP27: Without Greta, activists make waves at climate summit

    Young campaigners say they are calling out "greenwashing" at COP27 from the inside.