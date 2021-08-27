UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council condemns Kabul attack as "especially abhorrent"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds further detail on statement negotiations)

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned a deadly attack at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan as "especially abhorrent" for targeting civilians trying to flee the country after the Taliban came to power and people helping with the evacuation.

The 15-member council agreed on the statement after a reference to the Taliban - stressing that the Islamist group should not support "terrorists operating on the territory of any country" - was removed at the request of China, diplomats said.

Two weeks ago, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, 20 years after they were ousted by a U.S.-led invasion for refusing to hand over al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The Taliban have pledged to prevent al Qaeda from plotting international attacks.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 79 Afghans, was claimed by Islamic State militants. The Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, has emerged as enemies of both the West and of the Taliban.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power as foreign forces withdraw. The U.N. Security Council "called on all relevant parties to respect and facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians."

"Deliberately targeting civilians and personnel assisting in the evacuation of civilians is especially abhorrent and must be condemned," said the council, underlining the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors accountable.

The council also "reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening a meeting on Monday on Afghanistan with the U.N. envoys for Britain, France, the United States, China and Russia - the council's permanent, veto-wielding members - diplomats said.

However, when asked about what the meeting might achieve, Guterres appeared to dampen expectations, telling reporters on Thursday: "There are normal meetings that take place in the context of the work of the U.N." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN team: Unclear if Fukushima cleanup can finish by 2051

    Too little is known about melted fuel inside damaged reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, even a decade after the disaster, to be able to tell if its decommissioning can be finished by 2051 as planned, a U.N. nuclear agency official said Friday. “Honestly speaking, I don’t know, and I don’t know if anybody knows,” said Christophe Xerri, head of an International Atomic Energy Agency team reviewing progress in the plant's cleanup. A massive earthquake and a tsunami in March 2011 destroyed cooling systems at the Fukushima plant in northeastern Japan, triggering meltdowns in three reactors in the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

  • ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at companies like Netflix, Google and Wells Fargo

    Our org charts plot out the top executives at some of the world's most important companies.

  • This Gorgeous Charcuterie Board Has Zero Weight Watchers Points

    "My kind of meal!!!" one fan says, and we could not agree more.

  • Powell Says Taper Could Start in 2021, With No Rush on Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter.The economy has now met the test of “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s inflation objective that Powell and his colleagues said would be a precondition for tapering the bond purchases, while the labor market has also made “clear progress,” the Fed chief said Friday in the prepared t

  • California lawmakers grapple with whether to impose a statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate

    After ceding power to Gov.

  • WHO begins shipping Chinese vaccines despite some misgivings

    BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG/JAKARTA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization's pandemic programme plans to ship 100 million doses of the Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 shots by the end of next month, mostly to Africa and Asia, in its first delivery of Chinese vaccines, a WHO document shows. Of the 100 million Chinese vaccines, half will be provided by Sinopharm and half by Sinovac, with deliveries planned for "July to September 2021", a WHO document dated July 29 says. About 10 million Sinopharm shots had been shipped by mid-August, a spokesperson for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), which co-leads COVAX along with the WHO, told Reuters.

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Is 'Fully Inhabiting An Alternate Reality,' Seth Meyers Says

    “Well, she’s right about one thing. You didn’t see crisis after crisis if you were watching Fox."

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Viewers Furious About Sen. Ben Sasse Appearance: ‘The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Blowing’ (Video)

    Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets

  • Portland gunfight fuels alarm over growing use of weapons at rallies

    Far-right Proud Boys regularly carry handguns and other groups have adopted less lethal weapons A Proud Boys rally descended into violence on Sunday in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/AFP/Getty Images A gunfight in Portland, Oregon, last week is intensifying concerns over escalating violence during contentious rallies in the city, as far-right demonstrators and anti-fascist counter-protesters have repeatedly faced off. The Portland police bureau charged a 65-year-old man from

  • Trump Mocked For Repeatedly Botching Name Of ISIS Offshoot In Fox News Ramble

    The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."

  • Nigeria jihadist surrenders spark debate over war strategy

    Images of bedraggled jihadists and families surrendering to the military have sparked heated debate over the Nigerian army's claims of success in its long war and the future of fighters who lay down their guns.

  • Reporter reveals how she ended up being escorted by Taliban out of Afghanistan

    Four years after her first trip into a relatively stable Afghanistan, reporter Hollie McKay found herself being escorted north to the Uzbek border — by the Taliban.

  • U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

    U.S. reportedly gave Taliban the names of Americans and Afghan allies: 'Appalling and shocking'

  • The Real Winner of the Afghan War? It's Not Who You Think.

    Just days after the Taliban took Kabul, their flag was flying high above a central mosque in Pakistan’s capital. It was an in-your-face gesture intended to spite the defeated Americans. But it was also a sign of the real victors in the 20-year Afghan war. Pakistan was ostensibly America’s partner in the war against al-Qaida and the Taliban. Its military won tens of billions of dollars in American aid over the last two decades, even as Washington acknowledged that much of the money disappeared in

  • Trump attempts to block House investigation into Capitol riot by claiming he and his allies are protected by executive privilege

    It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.

  • Taliban asked Turkey for support to run Kabul airport, Turkish officials say

    The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run Kabul airport after the departure of foreign forces but insist that Ankara's military also withdraw fully by the end-August deadline, two Turkish officials told Reuters. The conditional request by the Islamist Taliban, who swept back to power in Afghanistan 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S. invasion, leaves Ankara with a difficult decision over whether to accept a hazardous job, one official said. Mainly Muslim Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan and still has hundreds of troops at Kabul airport.

  • 25 Most Corrupt Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]

  • Attack possible at Kabul airport within 'hours,' British official warns

    The airport in Kabul is under the threat of an "imminent attack," possibly within "hours" on Thursday, according to a British defense official.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Ugly Feud With Eric Swalwell Has Sucked in Family

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeveral days before Breitbart News ran a story alleging a sexual affair between Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spy, the congressman’s top aide received an unusual email from a fellow Hill staffer.It was Buckley Carlson, a communications director for up-and-coming Republican Rep. Jim Banks and son of Tucker Carlson, arguably the most powerful person in right-wing media and one of Swalwell’s biggest antagonists.According to Swalwell co