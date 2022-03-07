UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council meeting to include North Korea discussion -diplomats

(Adds details)

March 7 (Reuters) - A closed meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday will include discussion of North Korea and its latest missile launches, diplomats told Reuters.

Regional military authorities reported the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea on Saturday, the second by the nuclear-armed country in a week. North Korea on Sunday called it "another important" test for reconnaissance satellite systems.

The launch, the ninth by North Korea so far this year, drew condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan, which fear Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in coming months.

Diplomats said there would be consultations on North Korea at the end of a closed session of the Security Council starting at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).

The United States and its allies say North Korea's ballistic missile launches violate multiple U.N. resolutions.

Amid stalled denuclearization talks, North Korea has suggested it could resume testing nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since 2017.

In Vienna, the chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, drew attention on Monday to activity at suspected North Korean nuclear fuel enrichment plants.

Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had continued to observe construction activity at North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site, including an annex to the reported Centrifuge Enrichment Facility there. It said the purpose of the annex had yet to be determined. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)

