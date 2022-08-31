UPDATE 1-U.S. will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, Biden tells Israel's Lapid

·2 min read

(Writes through with White House readout of Biden-Lapid call)

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday the United States will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, the White House said, as Tehran seeks stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a nuclear deal with world powers.

Israel opposes a return to the 2015 deal, which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear weapons program in exchange for the lifting of U.S., European Union and United Nations sanctions on Tehran.

To Israel's delight, former president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to violate the pact's nuclear limits. Biden has vowed to revive the agreement while ensuring the security of Israel, Iran's regional arch foe.

"The President underscored U.S. commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon" in a call in which Biden and Lapid also discussed "threats posed by Iran," the White House said in a statement.

Biden also emphasized the importance of concluding maritime boundary negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, the statement added.

In its own readout of the call, Lapid's office said they "spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon."

The nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. But indirect talks between Tehran and Washington then broke down over several issues, including Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) close its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

Biden and Lapid in July signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms, a show of unity between allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran. But Lapid said last week that if the 2015 deal is revived, Israel will not be bound by it. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Rami Ayyub in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina Eyes FX Incentive For Soy Exporters in Bid For Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The Argentine government is considering a special, temporary exchange rate for soy exporters in September in a bid to boost its dollar holdings and cash reserves at the central bank. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysCiara-Cec, the country’s crushing and export c

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Tourists to Face Hurdles to EU Entry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tourists will probably face tougher hurdles entering the European Union after the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to suspend a visa-facilitation agreement in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysAlth

  • Abrdn Exits FTSE 100 in Fresh Blow to British Money Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc dropped out of the UK’s top stock index, compounding the woes facing the firm formed five years ago from the merger of two of the biggest names in British fund management.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysThe Edinburgh-based manager of more than £500 bi

  • Democrats Dream of Young-Voter Enthusiasm on Student-Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats have two months to determine whether President Joe Biden’s student-debt relief plan is enough to repair fractured relations with young voters the party needs in an election with control of Congress at stake.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysBiden has be

  • Suellen Tennyson: Kidnapped US Catholic nun freed in Burkina Faso

    Suellen Tennyson, 83, was taken hostage in the middle of the night in early April.

  • U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant

    A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

  • Palestinian prisoner suspends hunger strike following release deal

    Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh ended a hunger strike lasting over 160 days on Wednesday after Israel agreed to his release in October, his lawyer said. Awawdeh, 40, launched the hunger strike shortly after his arrest in December 2021 in protest of being held by Israel without charge or trial, a practice known as administrative detention. Until he is discharged on Oct. 2, Awawdeh will remain in hospital for treatment, his lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, told Reuters.

  • 10 up-and-coming comedians you need to know

    These 10 comedians are primed to break big, from cabaret favorite Catherine Cohen to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" writer Jeff Wright.

  • Oil Prices Head for Their Longest Losing Streak in Years

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • U.S. Army grounds Boeing-made Chinook helicopters fleet

    Planemaker Boeing Co makes the heavy-lift Chinook helicopters that supports disaster relief operations and medical evacuation. "The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said.

  • Oil prices mark their longest monthly losing streak in more than 2 years

    Oil futures fall a third month in a row in August, their longest streak of monthly losses in more than two years.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysWest Texas Intermediate dropped as much as

  • Farmers' Almanac says Colorado will be a 'hibernation zone' this winter. Can we trust it?

    Do you believe the Farmers' Almanac's forecast? The National Weather Service has a much different prediction for Colorado's winter in 2022-23.

  • NAACP pushes for $50k in student loan debt cancellation to address racial debt divide

    The NAACP is pushing for elected officials to go beyond the new federal student loan debt forgiveness program to help minority students.

  • California passes bill requiring social media companies to consider children’s mental health

    California’s legislature has passed legislation that will require social media companies to consider the physical and mental health of minors who use their platforms. Senate Bill AB 2273 passed in the state’s Senate chamber in a 75-0 vote on Tuesday. The proposed legislation is headed to the desk of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), though…

  • Gorbachev's death mourned in West as Putin, Russia react frostily

    Mikhail Gorbachev’s death is being mourned by the West as the loss of a champion of freedom who helped end the Cold War. But in Russia, Vladimir Putin's response was markedly different.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • 'They are playing games': Russia chastised as experts race to protect Ukraine nuclear power plant

    A delegation of nuclear power plant experts hoping to head off catastrophe was en route Wednesday to the beleaguered Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

  • Biden not briefed on classified docs from Trump's home: WH

    STORY: The U.S. Justice Department's search of Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended.National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that her office is working with the Justice Department to "facilitate a classification review" of documents including those recovered during the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Florida residence Mar-a-Lago."It is an appropriate action for the director and the intelligence community to undertake," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in an off-camera briefing.The Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.In the letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters, Haines said that DNI "will also lead an Intelligence Community (IC) assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents" including those seized. She said the DNI was aiming not to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation.The FBI's extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach ended with the seizure of 11 sets of classified records including some labeled "top secret" as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.Trump, a Republican who is considering another presidential run in 2024, has described the court-approved search as politically motivated. On Friday, he again described it as a "break-in."

  • WH won't say if Biden regrets taking nearly $1M from UPenn as students piled on debt

    The White House is silent on whether President Biden regrets taking over $900,000 from the University of Pennsylvania while teaching zero regular classes as students racked up debt.