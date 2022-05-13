UPDATE 1-U.S. praises EU's Iran nuclear push, but no certainty of deal

·1 min read

(Adds quotes, background, paragraphs 3-5)

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Friday it appreciated the European Union's efforts to revive talks on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but said there was no agreement yet and no certainty that one might be reached.

"At this point a deal remains far from certain. Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all side's interests. We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It's now up to Iran," said a U.S. State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity.

The EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday he believed there had been enough progress during consultations between his envoy and Iranian officials in Tehran this week to relaunch nuclear negotiations after two months of deadlock.

Talks to revive Iran's accord with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Asked if Iran still demanded the removal of the IRGC, which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from the list the State Department spokesperson replied: "We are not negotiating in public but the bottom line is that there is no deal and no certainty of one." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Editing by Chris Reese and Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in its latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes, even as it reported a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time. Three short-range ballistic missiles were fired at around 18:30 (0930 GMT) from the Sunan area of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, where an international airport is located and where it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, on March 24, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han spoke by phone and condemned the latest launch as a violation of U.N. bans, the White House said, but the U.S. military said it did not pose an immediate threat to America or its allies.

  • Russians fired dozen missiles at Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia oblast: 1 person died

    Denys Karlovskyi - Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 22:47 One person was killed and several others got injured as a result of the Russian aggressors firing over a dozen missiles at Komyshuvakha village in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

  • Renovated NYC museum hall showcases Indigenous perspectives

    In his first visit to the American Museum of Natural History, Morgan Guerin had a list. It started with seeing certain regalia from his Musqueam Indian Band — sacred objects not intended for public display — in the museum's Northwest Coast Hall. For him and representatives of other Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada, the 5-year, $19-million renovation of the Northwest Coast Hall, which reopened to the public Friday, was an opportunity to tell their stories themselves.

  • Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation ceremony

    Several people were injured on Thursday night after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a high school graduation ceremony had taken place, according to police. Reportedly, no students or graduates were involved.

  • Two Lansing residents hospitalized, one in critical care, after Ferrol Street shooting

    A 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 37-year-old man in stable condition, LPD Public Information Director Robert Merritt said

  • Boeing Faces FAA Request for More 787 Data to Resume Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has been told by US regulators that it needs to submit more documentation in order to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet, according to people familiar with the request, signaling it may face a further delay before the Federal Aviation Administration signs off on its inspections and repairs to the plane.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Sena

  • Newsom’s California Budget Seeks $8 Billion More for Energy Push

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed spending an additional $8 billion over five years to make sure the lights stay on and help consumers pay for rising electric bills.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Mark

  • US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since invasion

    Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday after months of refusing direct contact with his American counterpart. A senior Defense Department official said Friday that while Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in the effort to keep lines of communication open, it didn't resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change in what the Russian are doing or saying as the war enters week 12. The call — initiated by Austin —- marked the highest level American contact with a Russian official since the war began in late February.

  • Over 300,000 Social Security numbers found up for sale on the dark web, feds say

    Hundreds of thousands of stolen usernames and passwords of computer servers at hospitals, federal government infrastructures, universities and more were also up for sale on the site.

  • UN Human Rights Council votes to investigate ‘deteriorating human rights situation’ in Ukraine

    The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted Thursday to launch an investigation into the “deteriorating human rights situation” in Ukraine resulting from Russia’s invasion of the country. Of the 47 countries on the UNHRC, 33 voted “yes” on the proposition to increase scrutiny on the situation, while only China and Eritrea voted “no.” Countries…

  • Kenyan fighting FGM crowned world's best nurse

    Anna Qabale Duba says the $250,000 prize money will help expand her school for children and adults.

  • Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

    President Joe Biden looked to nudge Southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, but the war is a delicate issue for many members of the region's 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the White House on Thursday night for a dinner to kick off a two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. The White House is also trying to demonstrate that it is stepping up involvement in the Pacific even as the administration has been focused on the war in Ukraine.

  • California's minimum wage projected to rise to $15.50 under inflation trigger

    California's minimum wage will rise to $15.50 an hour for workers at all businesses, large and small, on Jan. 1, 2023, under an automatic inflation trigger built into state law and never previously activated, the governor's office projected on Thursday. The announcement came a day before Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-term Democrat, was slated to present his revised budget plan to the state legislature controlled by his party, including a proposed $11.8 billion inflation-relief spending package. The economic stimulus proposal, similar to one enacted last year to help California recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a plan Newsom previewed in recent weeks offering $400 tax rebates to vehicle owners to help offset escalating gasoline costs.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe tells Boris Johnson: I ‘lived in the shadow’ of your gaffe for over four years

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has confronted Boris Johnson over his gaffe that caused her remain in prison in Iran, telling the Prime Minister: "I lived in the shadow of your words for four and a half years."

  • UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. Sheikh Khalifa oversaw much of the country’s blistering economic growth and his name was immortalized on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, after bailing out debt-crippled Dubai during its financial crisis over a decade ago. The last several years of his life saw his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed rise to become the de-facto ruler and decision-maker of major foreign policy decisions, such as joining a Saudi-led war in Yemen and spearheading an embargo on neighboring Qatar in recent years.

  • Euro on the Brink of Breaking Last Support Levels Before Parity

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro is now on the cusp of breaking one of the last major support levels before it tumbles toward parity with the dollar.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayThe shared currency slipped to a fres

  • Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO, indicating Turkey could use its membership in the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two countries. “We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Erdogan told reporters. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by citing Sweden and other Scandinavian countries’ alleged support for Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

  • Zaluzhnyi showed American Howitzers Artillery "at work"

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi demonstrated 155 mm artillery calibre type M777 howitzers in action. These were provided to the Ukrainian military by the US Presidential Administration.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," Twitter's potential new owner said.

  • Lindsey Graham Grovels On Fox News Over Leaked Audio Of Him Praising Joe Biden

    In recently leaked audio from Jan. 6, 2021, the Republican senator said Joe Biden might be the "best person to have" running the country.