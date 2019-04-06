UPDATE 1-U.S. President Trump says has not read Mueller report

(Adds quote from Trump interview, background)
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Saturday he had not read Special Counsel Robert
Mueller's report investigating contacts between his 2016
campaign and Russia that his Democratic opponents say should be
released in full.
"I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have
every right to do so," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Only know the
conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said he plans to make
public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page investigative
report into Russian interference in the 2016 election by the
middle of this month, if not sooner.
On March 22, Mueller completed his 22-month probe and Barr
sent a four-page letter to Congress two days later outlining the
main findings. Barr told lawmakers the investigation did not
establish that members of Trump's election campaign conspired
with Russia, but also did not exonerate the president on
obstruction of justice.
Barr said he had concluded there was not enough evidence to
show that Trump committed the crime of obstruction. But news
media reports this week said members of Mueller's team were
unhappy with the way Barr, a Trump appointee, had characterized
the report's conclusions.
Asked in an interview with Fox and Friends Weekend about
calls for the release of the full confidential report, Trump
said: “It’s really up to the attorney general, whatever he wants
to do.”
In another tweet, Trump called the report "a total waste of
time."
Barr did not meet a demand by Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives to provide the unredacted report to lawmakers by
April 2.
He told Congress in a letter last week he must redact
material that was presented to a grand jury, as required by law,
as well as information that could reveal U.S. intelligence
agencies' sources and methods. Congressional Democrats have
indicated they will fight those redactions in court if the
subpoena is ignored.
Russia's government has denied interfering in the U.S.
election.
