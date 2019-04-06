UPDATE 1-U.S. President Trump says has not read Mueller report

(Adds quote from Trump interview, background)

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump

said on Saturday he had not read Special Counsel Robert

Mueller's report investigating contacts between his 2016

campaign and Russia that his Democratic opponents say should be

released in full.

"I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have

every right to do so," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Only know the

conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion."

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said he plans to make

public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page investigative

report into Russian interference in the 2016 election by the

middle of this month, if not sooner.

On March 22, Mueller completed his 22-month probe and Barr

sent a four-page letter to Congress two days later outlining the

main findings. Barr told lawmakers the investigation did not

establish that members of Trump's election campaign conspired

with Russia, but also did not exonerate the president on

obstruction of justice.

Barr said he had concluded there was not enough evidence to

show that Trump committed the crime of obstruction. But news

media reports this week said members of Mueller's team were

unhappy with the way Barr, a Trump appointee, had characterized

the report's conclusions.

Asked in an interview with Fox and Friends Weekend about

calls for the release of the full confidential report, Trump

said: “It’s really up to the attorney general, whatever he wants

to do.”

In another tweet, Trump called the report "a total waste of

time."

Barr did not meet a demand by Democrats in the U.S. House of

Representatives to provide the unredacted report to lawmakers by

April 2.

He told Congress in a letter last week he must redact

material that was presented to a grand jury, as required by law,

as well as information that could reveal U.S. intelligence

agencies' sources and methods. Congressional Democrats have

indicated they will fight those redactions in court if the

subpoena is ignored.

Russia's government has denied interfering in the U.S.

election.

