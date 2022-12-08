UPDATE 1-U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term

2
Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom
·2 min read

(Adds quotes and background)

By Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Frustrations over China's strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. The rules had contributed to a slowing economy, but the recent easing of restrictions have also created fresh concern that the virus could soon run wild.

Campbell said those issues, coupled with the fact that China had antagonized many of its neighbors, meant it was interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the "short term."

"They've taken on and challenged many countries simultaneously," Campbell told an Aspen Security Forum event in Washington, mentioning Chinese territorial disputes with Japan and India. "I think they recognize that that has, in many respects, backfired."

"All of that suggests to me that the last thing the Chinese need right now is an openly hostile relationship with the United States. They want a degree of predictability and stability, and we seek that as well," Campbell said.

In the next several months, Campbell said, the world would see "a resumption of some of the more practical, predictable elements of great-power diplomacy" between Washington and Beijing.

"I think we're going to see some developments that I believe will be reassuring to the region as a whole," he said without elaborating.

Campbell said Russia's war in Ukraine had led to more behind-the-scenes discussions in the Indo-Pacific region about maintaining peace and stability over Taiwan, the democratically governed island China claims as its territory.

"If there were a challenge, it would have terrible consequences, strategically, commercially, and that is in no one's interests. And so I think every country understands the delicacy here," he said. (Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's Netanyahu moves closer to forming far-right cabinet

    Israel's designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reached a coalition deal Thursday with an ultra-Orthodox party, bringing him a step closer to forming what is expected to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country's history. The Shas party has been a longtime ally of Netanyahu's Likud. Netanyahu already has reached coalition deals with three far-right factions whose agendas include expanding West Bank settlements, tougher punishment for Palestinian attackers and anti-LGBTQ proposals.

  • Iran Condemned for Executing Young Protester as Crackdown Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK, France and Germany condemned Iran for executing a 23-year-old protester on Thursday, a move that signals the Islamic Republic is significantly escalating its crackdown on anti-government unrest.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, S

  • Isle of Wight solar farm plans criticised for spoiling views

    Ridge Clean Energy hopes to provide enough renewable electricity to power 5,150 homes.

  • Indonesia Seeks to Allay Foreigners Concern Over Adultery Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreigners in Indonesia should not worry about getting prosecuted for potentially breaching the country’s new criminal code that penalizes sex outside of marriage, a minister said. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful,

  • Could trawler cams help save world's dwindling fish stocks?

    For years, Mark Hager’s job as an observer aboard New England fishing boats made him a marked man, seen as a meddling cop on the ocean, counting and scrutinizing every cod, haddock and flounder to enforce rules and help set crucial quotas. Now Hager is working to replace such federally-mandated observers with high-definition cameras affixed to fishing boat masts. Hager’s Maine-based start-up, New England Maritime Monitoring, is one of several companies seeking to help commercial vessels comply with new U.S. mandates aimed at protecting dwindling fish stocks.

  • Indonesia Bans Sex Outside of Marriage, Which Could Also Affect Tourists Visiting the Country

    Lawmakers in the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia have unanimously passed a new law banning sex outside of marriage, which can lead to a one-year jail sentence if caught

  • Christmas tracks bring cheer to music catalogue investor Hipgnosis

    The company's portfolio has more than 65,000 songs, and includes "Queen of Christmas" Carey's 1994 song "All I Want for Christmas Is You", which is a popular Christmas standard and has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the holidays every year since 2019. Hipgnosis has co-owned the song since 2020, with founder and Chief Executive Officer Merck Mercuriadis' steadily pushing to build the company's roster as the pandemic drove people to listen to records online, making streaming more lucrative.

  • China's Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom, solidifying ties with a region crucial to his country's energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine. Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's assertive son who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom in the decades to come. It wasn't immediately clear what Xi focused on in his discussions, though he wrote in a newspaper column published by Al Riyadh newspaper that “exchanges between China and Arab states date back more than 2,000 years.”

  • Apple CEO Cook Confirms Made-in-US Chips Push at Arizona Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Apple will build chips in the US for the first time in nearly a decade, a key step in reducing its reliance on Asia-based manufacturing. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Care

  • Semiconductors: Tech sector may rely on Taiwan ‘longer than many want to,’ analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of U.S. investment in chip production, TSMC's plans to build a chip plant in Arizona, and more.&nbsp;

  • ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $601.35, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session.

  • Apple's future iPhones and Macs will use TSMC chips made in Arizona

    Apple chief Tim Cook has said his company will use chips made at TSMC's new Arizona plant.

  • 4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now

    Here's a sneak peek into four high-quality stocks, Fortinet (FTNT), Airbnb (ABNB), Agilent Technologies (A) and Kroger (KR), which hold solid fundamentals to offer good investment opportunities.

  • Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland

    The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.

  • COP27: What was agreed at the Sharm el Sheikh climate conference?

    New money for climate damage, but little progress on emissions. A round up of what was agreed in Egypt.

  • Netherlands plans new curbs on chip-making equipment sales to China -Bloomberg News

    Dutch firm ASML Holdings NV is a world leader in semiconductor production equipment and had sales to customers in China of more than 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) last year. However since 2018 the Dutch government has not granted ASML licences to export its most advanced machines to China as they are considered "dual use" with potential military applications. Dutch Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher last month said the Netherlands was in talks with the U.S. government about new export restrictions on semiconductor equipment sales to China.

  • Kremlin says up to Zelenskyy when Ukraine conflict ends

    The Kremlin said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict in the country, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected, while Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting despite Western criticism. The Ukraine war has deteriorated relations between Russia and much of the rest of the world, but limited cooperation continues in some areas, such as exchanges of prisoners. On Thursday, in a dramatic swap that had been in the making for months, Russia freed American basketball star Brittney Griner while the United States released a jailed Russian arms dealer.

  • Oilers' Puljujarvi reportedly questioning NHL future: 'Maybe I just don't have it'

    “Twenty games in and I have one goal. It’s sad."

  • What Expats and Tourists Need to Know About New Sex Laws in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s new criminal code outlawing sex outside marriage and potentially curbing free speech will apply to citizens and foreigners in the country, spurring uncertainty among tourists and expatriates.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key,

  • US moving to increase military presence in Australia as China continues to flex influence in Indo-Pacific

    The United States and Australia have agreed to increase their military relationship in response to China's continued provocations in the Indo-Pacific region.