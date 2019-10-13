UPDATE 2-U.S. says reports of killing of Kurdish politician in northeast Syria 'extremely troubling'

(Adds more comments from the State Department, background, U.S.

threats of sanctions)

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States is looking

into reports that a Kurdish politician and captured Kurdish

fighters were killed in northeastern Syria amid Turkey's

offensive, a State Department spokesman told Reuters on Sunday,

adding that Washington found the reports disturbing.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a

UK-based organization which reports on the war, said

Turkey-backed groups had killed nine civilians, including Hervin

Khalaf, secretary general of the Future Syria Party.

"We have seen reports of the killing of (Hervin) Khalaf....as

well as several captured SDF fighters, the latter having been

apparently shot while in the hands of Turkish Supported Armed

Syrian Opposition elements," a State Department spokesman said,

referring to Turkey-backed rebels.

Kurdish journalists report that a Kurdish politician, a 35-year old woman, was raped & stoned to death by advancing Turkish forces. What’s happening in Syria is due to Trump taking an unstaffed call with Erdogan & caving to his Turkish business allies. https://t.co/iOxHPXzvOI — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 13, 2019

"We find these reports to be extremely troubling, reflecting

the overall destabilization of northeast Syria since the

commencement of hostilities on Tuesday," the spokesman said in

an email.

Khalaf had been returning from a meeting in Hasaka at the

time of the attack in which her driver and an aide were also

killed, said Hussein Omar, the Future Syria Party's coordinator

in Europe. Party officials including Khalaf have had contacts

with U.S. officials since it was founded in 2018, he said.

Asked about the accusation that Turkey-backed groups had

killed Khalaf, the spokesman for the Turkey-backed National

Army, which groups Syrian rebel factions, on Saturday said they

had not made it as far as that area.

"We condemn in the strongest of terms any mistreatment and

extrajudicial execution of civilians or prisoners, and are

looking further into these circumstances," the U.S. State

Department spokesman said.

Ankara launched the cross-border assault against the YPG

militia on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew

some U.S. troops from the border region, opening of the biggest

new fronts in years in an eight-year old civil war that has

drawn in global powers.

Turkey says the YPG is a terrorist group aligned with

Kurdish militants in Turkey and that it reserves the right to

protect its borders.

Turkey's incursion has raised international alarm over its

mass displacement of civilians and the possibility of Islamic

State militants escaping from Kurdish prisons. The Kurdish-led

forces have been key allies for the United States in eliminating

the jihadist group from northern Syria.

Trump's administration has threatened Turkey with economic

sanctions over potential targeting of civilians and has warned

it not to allow any Islamic State militants to escape.

Senior State Department official last week said Ankara

should avoid any "disproportionate and inhumane" actions in

northeast Syria, including ethnic cleansing and firing at

civilians.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and

Lisa Shumaker)