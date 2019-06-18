UPDATE 1-U.S. seizes 16.5 tons of cocaine from ship in Philadelphia

(Adds details)

June 18 (Reuters) - Federal authorities seized 16.5 tons of cocaine from a ship in Philadelphia in one of the largest drug seizures in U.S. history, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia estimated the drugs' value at more than $1 billion, it said on Twitter.

"This amount of cocaine could kill millions – MILLIONS – of people," U.S. Attorney in Pennsylvania William McSwain said on Twitter.

The cocaine was seized at Philadelphia's Packer Marine Terminal, and the ship's crew was arrested, prosecutors said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)