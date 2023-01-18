UPDATE 2-Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury

Andrea Shalal
·3 min read

(Recasts with Treasury statement after meeting)

By Andrea Shalal

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a two-and-a-half hour meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury said the meeting - their first in person - was "candid, substantive, and constructive".

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the United Nations, Group of 20 economies and APEC, the Treasury said. It added that Yellen looked forward to traveling to China soon.

"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.

Liu said both countries need "serious communication" and coordination on issues including climate change and the economy, and that he was ready for an in-depth exchange.

"We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and seek common ground," Liu said, speaking through an interpreter. "In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the overall stability of Chinese-U.S. relations."

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to increase communication when they met in Indonesia in November.

"Both sides agreed it is important for the functioning of the global economy to further enhance communication around macroeconomic and financial issues," the Treasury said after Yellen and Liu met.

"Secretary Yellen also raised issues of concern in a frank exchange of views," it added. "She looks forward to traveling to China and to welcoming her counterparts to the United States in the near future."

Liu, a confidante of Xi, on Tuesday urged global leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum to abandon what he called a "Cold War mentality" and expand international cooperation on issues such as climate change.

Yellen and other top U.S. officials say the U.S. economy should be able to skip a recession in 2023, but acknowledge slower growth is likely.

China's economic growth looks set to rebound from mid-2023 following relaxed COVID-19 curbs after slumping to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

The IMF has warned against decoupling the global economy into two competing blocs, saying it could reduce global economic output by up to 7%, and even more in vulnerable countries.

Yellen's meeting with Liu came before a three-country visit to Africa, where she will push to expand U.S. trade and business ties with the continent, which China has long dominated.

She is also expected to repeat her criticism of Beijing - now the world's largest creditor - for not moving more quickly to provide debt relief, as well as its use of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region and "non-market" economic practices.

Yellen has met virtually three times with Liu since taking office, and met in Bali, Indonesia, with Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang. Liu will step down this year as part of an overhaul of China's economic leadership disclosed in September.

In December, Yellen told reporters she was also open to visiting China and looked forward to more "intense interactions" with Chinese officials.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Josie Kao, Nick Macfie and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso unrest: Suspected jihadists abduct 50 women

    People in Arbinda say two groups of women were taken while gathering food because of severe shortages.

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    Hairdresser Wang Lidan is making an emotional Lunar New Year journey from Beijing to her hometown in northeastern China — her first in three years after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests. The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China’s most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns.

  • Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury

    ZURICH (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a "candid, substantive, and constructive" meeting in Zurich on Wednesday, the Treasury said. In a statement, the Treasury said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation on climate finance on a bilateral and multilateral basis, such as within the United Nations, Group of 20 economies and APEC. "While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," Yellen said at the start of the meeting.

  • United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand, sending its shares higher. The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52 per share last year. United shares rose 4% to $53.22 in extended trading.

  • Fugitive's arrest like a 'quake,' but Mafia very resilient

    Matteo Messina Denaro's long record as a killer — turncoat mobsters said he'd boast of enough murders to fill a cemetery — greatly burnished his credentials among his peers as a major boss in the Sicilian Mafia. After 30 years eluding capture while still running much of the Mafia's affairs, he was arrested Monday at a Palermo clinic, where the convicted mobster was receiving chemotherapy. “What will happen in detail, we can't know,” Palermo Prosecutor General Lia Sava, said on Rai state radio about the future of the Mafia.

  • Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up on China and Aviation Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalThe world’s biggest oil company is confident demand will pick up strongly this year as China reopens its economy and the aviation market recovers.“We

  • Latvian Premier Backs New President Term for Putin Critic Levits

    (Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said he supported a second term for President Egils Levits, who as the Baltic nation’s head of state has been harshly critical of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic Sh

  • Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says

    A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Oil Market Faces Bigger Surplus Even as China Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil markets face a bigger surplus this quarter than previously expected, with demand still constrained despite China’s bid to reopen its economy from Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Ha

  • Women Are Macron’s Biggest Critics on Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Patricia Humbert has never joined a demonstration in her life. But for the first time, the 57-year-old teaching assistant is considering protesting against Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry F

  • Making fewer babies: the demographic decline

    The world's population may have shot up beyond eight billion for the first time recently, but some countries including the most populous, China, are seeing their populations shrink.The population of the entire planet, meanwhile, is only expected to decline in the 2090s, after peaking at 10.4 billion, according to the UN. By 2100, European, American and Asian populations will be on their way to decline, but Africa's population is expected to continue to increase. jah/jmy/cb/rox

  • Eagles’ Jalen Hurts not concerned Giants will target shoulder

    Jalen Hurts isn't concerned the Giants will target his shoulder and seems ready for this playoff matchup. By Dave Zangaro

  • US, Taiwan talks raise hopes for free-trade pact, analysts say

    Talks under way in Taipei between Taiwanese and US officials could pave the way for the two sides to sign a free-trade agreement, according to analysts. The four-day meeting runs until Tuesday and is being held under the new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade - launched in June - as Washington deepens its engagement with the self-ruled island to counter Beijing. Terry McCartin, assistant US trade representative for China affairs, is leading a delegation of more than 20 trade officials at

  • Exclusive-Vietnam market risks missing 2025 deadline for upgrade to emerging status - sources

    Vietnam risks missing a self-established 2025 deadline to complete reforms that would enable it to upgrade its stock market to emerging economy status and attract billions of dollars in investments, three officials told Reuters. The delays have been caused by infighting between state institutions about key reforms, including on settlements and companies' foreign ownership, the officials said, as the overhaul would increase supervisory tasks in a typically risk-averse nation. The main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, is the smallest among the main Southeast Asian economies, with a market capitalisation of about $180 billion, less than half that of Malaysia's. It was one of the world's worst performers last year, with a drop of more than 30% caused largely by turmoil in the property sector.

  • Ivana Trump's $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died

    Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump. It’s probably rare for […]

  • There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence

    President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperiled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.

  • Russia presses Azerbaijan to unblock road into enclave, Baku unmoved

    Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but home to a mainly Armenian population. The issue is becoming a major irritant for Russia, which wants to maintain good relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, two small former Soviet states in the Caucasus region.

  • Putin: I Could Never Have Foreseen 2022’s ‘Unexpected’ Crises That I Created

    Sputnik/AFP via GettyRussia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be playing dumb to avoid taking the blame for mounting fallout over his war against Ukraine. At a meeting with officials on economic issues Tuesday, the Russian leader stated the obvious and admitted that 2022 had been a “difficult” year for the country. But in the same breath he suggested the country’s woes had somehow been impossible to foresee. “2022 was a very challenging year for us and we managed to get through some of the risks that

  • In her will, Ivana Trump left her former nanny a $1 million condo — and her Yorkshire terrier, Tiger Trump — and nothing to ex-husband Donald Trump

    Ivana Trump's clothing — except her collection of furs — was donated to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, according to probate records.

  • Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’

    The enthusiasm with which the scandal-plagued New York Republican told the falsehood stood out to Charlie Sykes.