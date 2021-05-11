UPDATE 1-UK calls on EU to show pragmatism over N.Ireland trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds quotes, background)

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain called on Tuesday for the European Union to show pragmatism over the issue of Northern Irish trade, which has been disrupted by rules imposed since a Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels at the end of last year.

"We’re committed to working through the issues with the EU urgently and in good faith," British negotiator and junior minister David Frost said in a statement.

"I hope they will take a common sense, risk-based approach that enables us to agree a pragmatic way forward that substantially eases the burdens on Northern Ireland."

Angry young pro-British loyalists rioted last month over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Instability has been added to by an announcement that the province's First Minister Arlene Foster is to step down.

"Solutions must be found rapidly in order to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions and to minimise disruption to the everyday lives of people in Northern Ireland," said Frost.

"We will continue to consider all our options in meeting our overriding responsibility for sustaining the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • French ports lift ban on Jersey fishermen landing their catch

    France has lifted a ban on Jersey fishermen landing their catch after the Channel Island granted a two-month delay to the controversial post-Brexit fishing licences. Last week the Council of La Manche, Normandy, prevented Jersey vessels from landing their catches in Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette. The fleet was stopped from landing for around five days, fishermen told The Telegraph, with one actively prevented from landing in Carteret on Thursday. Welcoming the news, the Jersey government said the action was “not compliant” with the terms of the Brexit trade deal – the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). But on Tuesday night, the Normandy Fishing committee threatened to block a Jersey freight vessel, the Normandy Trader, from leaving the port of Granville on Wednesday if it attempted to land. Didier Leguelinel, from the committee, told The Telegraph "it won't be allowed to leave", suggesting the fishermen intended to take the law into their hands with or without a ban. Chris Le Masurier, skipper of the Normandy Trader, said that he decided not to land in Granville on Tuesday but instead went to Saint Malo, Brittany. He told The Telegraph the harbourmaster at Granville said he would not be allowed in. "I just want to carry on and work. I’m tired of all this toing and froing, it’s driving me absolutely potty," he said. The Jersey government defended its decision to issue new restrictions on fishing licences for French vessels, which caused outcry in Paris and Brussels last week. A flotilla of 60 French fishing boats blockaded Jersey’s main port of St Helier on Thursday in protest.

  • Exclusive-Chevron Phillips Chemical failed to disclose years of U.S. benzene imports -document

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Chevron Corp and Phillips 66 petrochemical joint venture imported significant quantities of the toxic chemical benzene into the United States for several years without reporting it to regulators as required by law, according to a company document seen by Reuters. Benzene is a known carcinogen that is used in the production of pesticides, detergents, plastics, and other synthetic materials, and companies must report imports of 25,000 pounds (11,340 kg) or more to help regulators track potential exposure. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC imported "reportable quantities" of the chemical between 2013 and 2020 that it did not immediately disclose to regulators, according to the document, a letter from the company's attorney to non-profit watchdog group Center For Environmental Health dated April 21.

  • Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts

    Turkey’s top diplomat met with his counterpart in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on his first official trip in years, as the country pushes to repair damaged ties with the kingdom that reached a low point over the 2018 killing in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “We discussed in an open and sincere way what can be done in our bilateral relations, the areas where we have problems, how we can resolve them,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters after his meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. “It's not enough to condemn (the violence), the (Muslim) community is expecting us to take some steps,” Cavusoglu said.

  • AP source: Biden to tap Rahm Emanuel for ambassador to Japan

    President Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, according to a person familiar with the president's decision. The person, who was not authorized to comment publicly about the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, said the White House plans to announce Emanuel's nomination later this month. Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and was a senior adviser in Bill Clinton’s administration.

  • Northern Ireland veteran faces prosecution over Ballymurphy deaths

    A former paratrooper faces prosecution over the Ballymurphy “massacre” after a coroner ruled yesterday that 10 “entirely innocent” victims were shot dead by the British Army in Belfast almost 50 years ago. A judge presiding over the inquest concluded that the soldier – who can be identified only as M3 – killed Edward Doherty, a builder, during three days of violence in August 1971. The ruling came on the day the Government promised it would introduce legislation to protect veterans of the Northern Ireland conflict from being dragged to court. The commitment made in the Queen’s Speech was immediately questioned by Johnny Mercer, the former veterans’ minister, who was sacked before he could resign, who said: “I just cannot be part of an administration that is going to promise these people things and then not make almost any effort to deliver on them.” Theresa May also expressed her doubt over the Government’s ability to introduce a statute of limitations for soldiers that did not give equivalent protection for terrorists. The shootings in the Republican stronghold of Ballymurphy occurred during an operation to arrest and detain suspected members of the IRA, immediately following the introduction of internment. Two years after the inquest began in 2018, Mrs Justice Keegan concluded all the victims – including a Catholic priest and a mother-of-eight – were “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question” and that the deaths between August 9 and August 11 1971 were “unjustified”. She added: “The Army had a duty to protect lives and minimise harm, and the use of force was clearly disproportionate.”

  • Facebook prompts users to read articles before sharing

    Facebook tests pop-up that asks users if they want to share an article they haven’t opened.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Don Jr’s ex-wife dated Secret Service agent the president assigned to them, book claims

    Secret Service agents are prohibited from dating the people they are protecting

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Explicit billboard attacking Biden and Harris causes controversy in Maryland

    Local Democratic committee chair says sign is ‘vulgar, and it doesn’t reflect Calvert County’

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Biden news: US told more attacks coming after pipeline hack as GOP lawmaker likens party to Titanic

    All the latest developments from Washington

  • Video captures terrifying collapse of balcony full of people in Malibu that left at least nine injured

    ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,’ a witness says

  • 3 adults dead, child injured in domestic-related shooting in Laurel

    Three adults are dead and a child was injured after a shooting inside a home in Laurel. Anne Arundel County police responded to the 200 block of Federalsburg South around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.

  • Coroner identifies NC brothers who drowned in Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach

    The Horry County Coroner has identified the two brothers who drowned in North Myrtle Beach on Mother’s Day.

  • Biden to discuss Russian ransomware hackers with Putin and suggests Moscow bears ‘some responsibility’

    ‘There is evidence the actor’s ransomware is in Russia,’ Mr Biden says

  • Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

    ‘I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts’